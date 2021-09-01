NZ’s Tailor Skincare reveals new luxurious caffeine-infused eye cream, Awaken

Press Release – Tailor Skincare

New Zealand, 1 September 2021. Award-winning New Zealand skincare company Tailor Skincare has revealed the latest addition to its natural skincare range – Awaken – a brightening eye cream that’s set to add a touch of luxury to any morning self-care routine.

The new eye cream uses powerful natural ingredients including Caffeine Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, and Milk Thistle Ester to help deliver an immediate glow and lasting hydration to the eye area while reducing dark circles and fighting the early signs of ageing.

“While our Hydrate Eye Gel and Facial Serum is already a cult classic, we understand that puffiness and dark circles around the eyes is a cause for concern for many,” says Sara Corleison (née Quilter), Founder and CEO of Tailor Skincare. “Our last new release, Illume, sold out within 24 hours, and we hope Kiwis will be just as excited to get their hands on Awaken.

“At Tailor, we want everyone to be able to embody self-confidence through skin health, and we know that Awaken will help many Kiwis feel their best — even first thing in the morning! We formulated our new caffeine-infused eye cream to leave you feeling revitalised and ready to take on the day, and in less time than it takes your morning coffee to brew.”

As with all Tailor Skincare products, Awaken is vegan, cruelty-free, made using all-natural ingredients chosen for their gentle yet effective properties, and encased in environmentally conscious packaging.

The active ingredients in Awaken eye cream are delivered through a unique ceramic tip that soothes, cools and depuffs upon application. It’s designed to be used every morning, by applying gently around the eye area after cleansing and before moisturising.

“This revolutionary new addition to our award-winning skincare range blurs the line between skincare and makeup thanks to its ingredient Golden Mica,” adds Sara. “You could even ditch your concealer to disguise signs of a late-night with this naturally brightening eye cream!”

Key ingredients include:

Caffeine-Extract revives the eye area by reducing the appearance of dark circles and decreasing puffiness. It works in the same way your morning cup of coffee does – kicking into gear and waking your eye area up gradually over the first few hours of your day.

revives the eye area by reducing the appearance of dark circles and decreasing puffiness. It works in the same way your morning cup of coffee does – kicking into gear and waking your eye area up gradually over the first few hours of your day. Golden Mica is sourced responsibly via the responsible mica initiative . It provides a subtle shimmer to help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

is sourced responsibly via the . It provides a subtle shimmer to help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Hyaluronic Acid works fast to hydrate and plump the eye area. Known for actively drawing water into the skin, hyaluronic acid provides moisture to your delicate eye area, and over time, helps to minimise fine lines.

works fast to hydrate and plump the eye area. Known for actively drawing water into the skin, hyaluronic acid provides moisture to your delicate eye area, and over time, helps to minimise fine lines. Instead of using silicone, Tailor uses Milk Thistle Ester, a natural and nourishing alternative that enhances your skin’s protective barrier.

To celebrate the launch of Awaken and the efficacy of Caffeine on reducing under eye dark circles, Tailor Skincare has collaborated with Mojo Coffee NZ, creating a delicious limited edition Brazilian single origin coffee. For a limited time only, Awaken will come with a complimentary gift-set with purchase exclusively from the Tailor website, including 1x Tailor Skincare x Mojo Brazil Coffee and an Acme 300ml porcelain cup in ‘Milk’. Kiwi skincare fanatics are advised to get in quick, as this beautiful gift with purchase offer is strictly limited.

Awaken is available for RRP $49 direct from

www.tailorskin.co

and in selected stockists from Wednesday 1st September 2021. For more product information, visit:

https://tailorskin.co/products/awaken-eye-cream

.

