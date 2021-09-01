Genshin Impact Viewership On Twitch Up By 57% From June 2021- July 2021

Press Release – Safe Betting Sites

Genshin Impact was one of the biggest games to come out in 2020 and continues to enjoy sustained success evidenced by its strong viewership on video game streaming platform, Twitch. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, the number of hours watched of Genshin Impact on Twitch increased by 57% MoM from June – July 2021; 16.8M hours watched in July 2021.

Genshin Impact Almost 17M Hours Watched On Twitch In July 2021

Genshin Impact was launched in September 2020 and soon became one of the year’s strongest games. The role-playing game became one of the fastest mobile gaming apps to generate $100M in player spending, reaching the milestone just 13 days after launch. Genshin’s strong performance continued for the rest of 2020 and into the first half of 2021 and achieved another impressive record along the way.

As of March 2021, Genshin Impact had become the fastest mobile game app to generate $1B in player spending after reaching the milestone in just 6 months after its release. Genshin is also a popular game among streamers and viewers. In July 2021, an estimated 16.8M hours of the Genshin Impact was watched on streaming platform Twitch, after experiencing a 57% increase from June’s viewership.

In terms of concurrent viewers, Genshin Impact averaged an impressive 22.6K concurrent viewers for the month of July after a 52.4% increase from June’s viewership. July 2021 also saw Genshin Impact record its highest number of peak viewers at an incredible 515K which was surpassed immediately in August when Genshin Impact recorded 605K peak viewers.

Genshin Impact Popular On Both Android And IOS

Genshin Impact was the third highest-grossing mobile game in H1 2021 with $576.32M in player spending in the first half of the year and is popular on both iOS and Android. Early on in Genshin Impact’s history, the game was more popular among Android users than iOS, with a majority of app users from Google’s OS and not Apple’s. Since then iOS has caught up with Android and now has more users per month than its counterpart. In June 2021, Genshin Impact had 2.67M Monthly Active Users (MAU) compared to just 1.97M MAUs for Android.

In July 2021, Genshin Impact was the fourth leading gaming app in terms of revenue in the Google Play Store with $39.28M in revenue. On iOS Genshin was the 9th leading gaming app on the Apple App Store with a total of $14.48M in revenue.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Genshin Impact was one of the strongest games to launch in 2020, and its sustained strong performance led to broken records along the way. Expect this open-world adventure to remain on top of gaming charts for years to come.”

