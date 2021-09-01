Business Scoop
COVID-19 & vaccination update 1 September

September 1, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up. 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  75 
Number of new cases identified at the border 
Location of new cases  Auckland (74); Wellington (1) 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 671; Wellington 16 
Number of community cases (total)  687 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  25% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  75% of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  25 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  50 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  632 (in current cluster) (55 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Seven. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 320; and Birkdale social network cluster: 73 
Cases in hospital  32 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (13); Auckland (14). 
Cases in ICU or HDU 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,288 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  126 out of 1,472 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  34,832 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  85% 
Percentage with at least one test result  91% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  344 (as at 9am 1 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,006,586 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  22,158 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  6,500 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  27,658 
Testing centres in Auckland  26 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
Whole genome sequencing   
Links to current outbreak  461 cases to date have been sequenced with 41 genomes 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  3.5m; 1st doses: 2.29m; 2nd doses: 1.21m 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  84,971; 1st doses: 57,733; 2nd doses: 27,238 
Māori  1st doses: 208,854; 2nd doses: 108,639 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses:134,701; 2nd doses: 74,157 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,125,261 
Poster scans (total)  334,327,807 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,026,006 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  684,190

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 August  Full travel history not yet obtained  Qatar  Day 3 / routine  Auckland

