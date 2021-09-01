COVID-19 & vaccination update 1 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up.

Cases Number of new community cases 75 Number of new cases identified at the border 1 Location of new cases Auckland (74); Wellington (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 671; Wellington 16 Number of community cases (total) 687 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 25% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 75% of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 25 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 50 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 632 (in current cluster) (55 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Seven. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 320; and Birkdale social network cluster: 73 Cases in hospital 32 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (13); Auckland (14). Cases in ICU or HDU 8 Confirmed cases (total) 3,288 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 126 out of 1,472 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 34,832 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85% Percentage with at least one test result 91% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 344 (as at 9am 1 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,006,586 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 22,158 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,500 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,658 Testing centres in Auckland 26 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours Whole genome sequencing Links to current outbreak 461 cases to date have been sequenced with 41 genomes COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3.5m; 1st doses: 2.29m; 2nd doses: 1.21m Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 84,971; 1st doses: 57,733; 2nd doses: 27,238 Māori 1st doses: 208,854; 2nd doses: 108,639 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:134,701; 2nd doses: 74,157 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,125,261 Poster scans (total) 334,327,807 Manual diary entries (total) 15,026,006 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 684,190

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 August Full travel history not yet obtained Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland

