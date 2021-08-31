Sportsfuel’s Rapid Growth Continues

Press Release – Sportsfuel Supplements

Sportsfuel , one of New Zealands leading sports nutrition retailers, has announced its acquisition of Nothing Naughty , a NZ health food manufacturer located in the farming town of Tirau.

Sportsfuel was founded in 2007 and acquired by its current owners, Rob Greed and Alex Mark of Groovy Group, in July 2018. Sportsfuel has served hundreds of thousands of Kiwi’s over the years, not only online – but also through their retail stores located across the North Island.

The Hamilton-based company has undergone many changes in recent years and is currently experiencing significant growth, which has fuelled the recent acquisition of Vitally earlier this year and now with Nothing Naughty.

Nothing Naughty pride themselves on using natural, premium and high-protein ingredients in their products to support overall health and wellbeing.

Nothing Naughty are constantly working towards more sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices in all areas of their operations. The affordable Nothing Naughty products are at the forefront of Kiwi’s minds when shopping for specific lifestyle and dietary requirements such as keto, low sugar and high-protein to name a few.

On the acquisition, Groovy Group Director Alex Mark says, “We’re excited to invest our learnings from growing Sportsfuel into Nothing Naughty and take the business to the next level whilst ensuring the product range remains at a high standard. The products are well-loved throughout the country and we’re looking forward to getting Nothing Naughty into more kitchens across Aotearoa.”

About Groovy Group

Groovy Group is a brand holding group based in Hamilton, New Zealand. The company has been building and growing brands for over ten years and has a range of expertise in e-commerce, brand development and online performance marketing.

Currently, Groovy Group owns more than ten brands, which span across a range of categories such as health & nutrition, entertainment and SAAS. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, specifically with its key brands, Sportsfuel and Game Kings, and has plans to expand into the Australian market in the coming months.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

