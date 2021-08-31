Metlink Services at Alert Level 3

Press Release – Metlink

Following the Governments latest alert level change, Metlink has announced that it will continue to run a modified Saturday timetable for buses and trains under alert level 3.Following the Government’s latest alert level change, Metlink has announced that it will continue to run a modified Saturday timetable for buses and trains under alert level 3.

Under alert level 4, public transport has only been available as an essential service for essential workers and to enable members of the public to access essential services. Public transport will now be available for more passengers under alert level 3 as some businesses, early learning centres and schools start to reopen.

Cashless fares remain in effect, which means only ten trip and monthly tickets for rail, and Snapper on buses will be accepted. Face coverings remain mandatory and passengers should practice physical distancing while waiting for and on board services. Train passengers will continue to board the middle cars and bus passengers will continue to board at the rear door.

“We’re continuing to take every precaution we can in alert level 3 to keep public transport running as an essential service and keep our passengers and frontline staff safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink reminds passengers that physical distancing measures do mean its buses and trains will carry fewer passengers than normal. However, Metlink’s real time information at stations, bus stops and on its website and app are available to help people plan journeys.

“We’re asking passengers to help us during this time and abide by the physical distancing measures in place even if that means missing out on their first choice train or bus as demands start to pick up again.

“On behalf of Metlink and all our hard-working frontline team, operators and staff, thank you for your understanding and support for minimising the impact of COVID-19 on our communities,” says Scott Gallacher.

