IAG reaffirms its COVID-19 customer support measures

IAG, New Zealands largest general insurer, has reaffirmed its support measures for customers impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions.IAG, New Zealand’s largest general insurer, has reaffirmed its support measures for customers impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

The support measures are available for customers of AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley, Lantern and IAG’s bank partners (ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Co-operative Bank).

IAG New Zealand CEO Amanda Whiting says, insurance is about being there in people’s time of need.

“COVID-19 has brought numerous challenges, and for many households and businesses, this will be a very tough time. As a responsible insurer, IAG is focused on ensuring that customers with the greatest need are looked after.

“This is managed through our Customer Care team which was established in response to New Zealand’s first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. This team is now a permanent part of our business.

“So far, we’ve supported thousands of customers through our support measures.

“Every customer’s situation is unique, and, as such, our dedicated Customer Care team is committed to tailoring the right solution to meet particular needs.

“We know that Level 3 and 4 lockdown restrictions create limitations, and we have adjusted our response to help our customers with these.

“We are continually assessing the situation and considering how we best support our customers during this time.”

Some of these measures include:

Bespoke options regarding the payment of premium and excesses for those experiencing financial hardship

Deferred premium payments for small businesses experiencing financial hardship

Continuation of cover if your vehicle does not have a current Warrant of Fitness, Certificate of Fitness or if your license has expired

Adjusting the requirements for landlord property inspections

Extending storage cover for those in the middle of a house move

Supporting small businesses that need to close premises due to the impact of COVID-19, by allowing them to maintain insurance cover on their premises

IAG is encouraging customers who may be facing hardship to contact them, or their broker, as soon as possible to discuss what customised assistance options are available.

“We will continue to do the right thing by our customers, by putting their specific needs at the heart of our response,” Mrs Whiting said.

