Fire And Emergency – Auckland Flooding Response 30/31 August

Press Release – Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is continuing to respond to calls following a flooding event in Auckland overnight. Between 9.30 pm and 4 am, we received more than 150 calls for assistance. Most of the calls related to flooding into residential properties. …Fire and Emergency is continuing to respond to calls following a flooding event in Auckland overnight.

Between 9.30 pm and 4 am, we received more than 150 calls for assistance.

Most of the calls related to flooding into residential properties.

We were also called to help people stuck in vehicles.

We were called to incidents right across Auckland and the North Shore, with the bulk being in West Auckland, and up to Kumeu.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url