Business Scoop
Network

Fire And Emergency – Auckland Flooding Response 30/31 August

August 31, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is continuing to respond to calls following a flooding event in Auckland overnight. Between 9.30 pm and 4 am, we received more than 150 calls for assistance. Most of the calls related to flooding into residential properties. …Fire and Emergency is continuing to respond to calls following a flooding event in Auckland overnight.

Between 9.30 pm and 4 am, we received more than 150 calls for assistance.

Most of the calls related to flooding into residential properties.

We were also called to help people stuck in vehicles.

We were called to incidents right across Auckland and the North Shore, with the bulk being in West Auckland, and up to Kumeu.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: