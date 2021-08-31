Canterbury Public Transport To Accept Cash Fares And Top-ups At Alert Level 3

Press Release – Environment Canterbury

After the Ministry of Health confirmed the risk of transmission is low when using cash, and ensuring operators and drivers are happy to do so, we can confirm that from tomorrow, Wednesday 1 September, at Alert Level 3, Greater Christchurch public transport customers will be able to pay fares and top-up Metrocards using cash, and Timaru’s MyWay by Metro customers will be able to top-up Metrocards on the vehicles using cash.

For the full update, please see metro.co.nz/travelsafe for Greater Christchurch, and timaru.metro.co.nz for Timaru.

