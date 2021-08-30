Weekly Business Subsidy Called For Level 4

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Business is doing it tough; and they’re telling Government loud and clear there is a need for employers to receive a weekly support package to cover recurring costs to get through another two weeks of lockdown, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett

“This is urgent now. Auckland as the gateway city is bearing a greater burden of costs than the rest of New Zealand,” he said. “Overheads go far beyond wage bills and must be paid, but reserves are low and confidence is shaken with another fortnight in Level 4.”

Mr Barnett said the Chamber posted an online petition late this morning calling on Government to provide an employer subsidy, rather than a one off resurgence payment which did not go anywhere near far enough and by mid-afternoon almost 10,000 businesses had signed it as it spread across the business sector like wildfire.

“Kind words and recognition that Auckland is doing the heavy lifting for the country are not going to get us out of this crisis. A mass vax attack in Auckland would help, but business wants Government to listen to their call and respond with the cash so they can continue to support jobs and the communities they serve.”

