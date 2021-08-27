Rail workers respond to new Auckland tender announcement

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

Auckland Transport today announced the tender for the citys rail services from 2022 has been awarded to a new operator.Auckland Transport today announced the tender for the city’s rail services from 2022 has been awarded to a new operator.

The successful tenderer was Auckland One Rail (AOR), a joint venture comprising ComfortDelGro Transit Pte Ltd (CDGT) and UGL Rail Pty Ltd (UGL Rail).

The unsuccessful tenderer was Aka Tangata Ltd (ATL), a consortium comprising Transdev NZ Ltd, John Holland NZ Ltd and CAF NZ Ltd.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says workers will be watching the approach of the new operators closely.

He says after some major industrial disputes, a good working relationship had been established with current operator Transdev and there was concern about the future.

“More uncertainty at a time when we already face disruption from maintenance issues and COVID is not a good situation.”

Mr Butson says the unity and strong collective will of rail workers in Auckland has meant retaining decent terms and conditions of employment, and this approach would continue regardless of the employer.

He says the collective employment agreements with Transdev and CAF will expire shortly and bargaining will soon commence for a new multi-employer agreement.

“It is of concern to our members that no effort has been made by the successful bidder to meet with the Union during the tender process.”

Mr Butson says the bottom line is that no employer would be boosting profits at the cost of wages and working conditions.

