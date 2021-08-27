HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair And Salon De TE Open In September

Press Release – Asia Corporate News Network – ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The special edition of the 40th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and ninth Salon de TE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries, return next month. The fairs will run in physical and online formats for the first time. The physical fairs run from 8 to 12 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online version will run until 19 September, helping global watch traders to explore business opportunities through both physical and online formats. The five-day fairs at the HKCEC will be open to industry buyers and, for the first time, to the general public, offering local watch lovers the opportunity to shop for precious timepieces.



Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, Philip Lau, Co-chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2021 (L) and Daisy Mok, Co-chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2021 (R)



Models at the press conference showcase selected timepieces, including winning timepieces from the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition



The results of the 38th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition were announced at the press conference. Gary Lau (Second from left), President of the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd, is pictured with winners in the Open Group.

Exports recovery is seen with optimistic prospect of watch & clock industry

The Watch & Clock Fair has long been regarded as an effective business platform for manufacturers and buyers, while Salon de TE introduces some of the best-known branded watches. The fairs are bringing together over 150 exhibitors, showcasing a wide array of watches from high-end designs to trendy day-wear watches.

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “Hong Kong’s total exports of watches and clocks were valued at HK$27.8 billion from January to June this year, representing a year-on-year growth of 45.4%. The export index for timepieces was 21.6 for the third quarter of 2020 but had rebounded to 44.6 for the second quarter of this year, indicating that watch exporters are now more optimistic about the industry outlook. This year’s fairs will give exhibitors and buyers the chance to explore more business opportunities through the physical fairs and online platform. What’s more, Asia’s fashion spotlight, CENTRESTAGE will be held concurrently from 10 to 12 September, enabling visitors to see the latest collections from more than 240 watch and fashion brands.”

International exquisite brands featured at World Brand Piazza

The Salon de TE will feature a series of top-tier international designer brands. Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 11th consecutive year, the World Brand Piazza will present 12 renowned international brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, FRANCK MULLER, Glashutte Original, Jacob & Co, Jaquet Droz, Juvenia, PARMIGIANI FLEURIER, Piaget and SARCAR Geneve.

Wide array of luxury and fashion watches in different product zones

Showcasing watches of different designs, the Salon de TE will comprise various thematic zones including Craft Treasure, Chic & Trendy and Renaissance Moment. The Craft Treasure zone will feature high-end functional mechanical watches and jewellery watches. Among them is the Six Steeds in the Tang Dynasty from Hong Kong brand Memorigin – the company’s first manual-winding watch with a central tourbillon and free sprung balances. The watch features the stunning scenery of the Yangtze River, Yellow River, China’s famous sacred mountains and a vivid 18K golden horse sculpture, showcasing exquisite micro-engraving skills requiring 260 hours of intricate craftsmanship. This artistic timepiece is a collectable item for watch lovers.

The Chic & Trendy zone highlights a series of fashionable watch brands, including a solar-powered watch from Belgium brand Ice-Watch. Users simply need to expose it to natural or artificial light to operate without the need to change the battery, making it easy to use and eco-friendly. The Roulette Master Skeleton Automatic from Swiss brand Romago features a dial with a roulette design and a transparent case back exposing the open-worked rotor through the sapphire-crystal. This is a watch with inner and outer beauty, which has water resistance up to 50 metres.

A series of classic and elegant watches are showcased in the Renaissance Moment zone. The Iza Collection from Swiss brand COINWATCH is an elegant lady’s watch with 16 diamonds and a rose gold bezel, complemented by stylish double-wrap leather straps. Many more international famous brands are featured in this zone, including DOXA, Leonard Montres and more. In addition, visitors can visit the Pageant of Eternity, which is a premium zone for original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) high-end watches.

Click2Match enables business matching, seminars offer business insights

The HKTDC has mobilised its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to connect and maintain contact with exhibitors through video conferencing. The AI-powered online business matching platform, Click2Match will help to bring exhibitors together with the most suitable buyers. Participants can also use the tool to enjoy functions such as a meeting planner, live chat and e-business card exchange, helping them to overcome barriers and build business connections around the world.

Industry participants are also invited to join a series of forums and seminars that will provide first-hand market information and insights into the latest business trends. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum will be broadcast online on 6 September, featuring sharing from representatives of watch associations from Mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and Switzerland. They will share the latest market insights and discuss the future direction for development in the global watch manufacturing sector. Under the theme “Redesigning the Future of Luxury Watches”, the Asian Watch Conference (9 September) will invite representative from iClick Interactive to share her views on online and offline marketing strategies for luxury watch brands in the mainland, while Dayton Industrial representative will offer insights into the latest developments in the watch industry.

Events, lucky draws and attractive shopping offers for public visitors

A selection of public activities will be held during the fairs including watch parades, “Watch X CENTRESTAGE” crossover parade and product launches, with the participation of local celebrities such as Cheung Tat-ming, Nelson Cheung and Chan Wing-luk. There will also be watch craftsmanship demonstrations and introductions to valuable collections, helping the public to get a deeper understanding of the art of watchmaking.

Lucky draws will be held during the fairs with prizes such as trendy watches, jewellery pieces, fashion items and more. Visitors can also participate in the Smart Bidding Game to bid for their favourite watches starting at low prices. Public visitors can download electronic coupons (https://bit.ly/2W7eWU7) to enjoy discounts of up to 40% when buying watches. In addition, key opinion leaders will conduct livestreaming shows during the fairs to introduce selected watches at the onsite studio.

Design competition to promote local creativity

To raise design standards for the Hong Kong watch industry and nurture budding local designers, the HKTDC has joined together with the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd to jointly-organise the 38th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition. This year’s competition was divided into two categories – the Open Group and Student Group – under the respective themes of “Minimalism” and “Live Fully”. The creations of the competition winners and finalists will be on display throughout the Watch & Clock Fair to showcase the best of Hong Kong’s creativity to visitors.

Organised by the HKTDC, CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s premier fashion event will be held from 10 to 12 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring designer brands from around the world. The concurrent fairs will create synergies and new business opportunities for both industries.

Export performance for Hong Kong watches and clocks

– 2020 (total value): HK$46.4 billion

– YoY change: -27.8%

– Jan-June 2021 (total value): HK$27.8 billion

– YoY change: +45.4%

Websites:

– Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com

– Salon de TE: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com/te

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

