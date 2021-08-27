Press Release – Ara Ake

Ara Ake and Singapore-based EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy partner to facilitate the deployment of energy innovation demonstration ‘testbeds’ in Aotearoa

Ara Ake is pleased to announce a partnership with EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy at Nanyang Technological University (Ecolabs) to facilitate the establishment of ‘real world’ technology demonstration sites, also known as ‘testbeds’, for validating innovative low emissions technology at scale in New Zealand. This will support Ara Ake’s purpose to accelerate the demonstration and commercialisation of energy innovation by leveraging EcoLabs’ know-how and vast experience in the deployment of demonstration testbeds for energy innovators in the Asia Pacific region.

EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy, a joint initiative by the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Enterprise Singapore, and Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS), is an innovation cluster for clean energy with access to the world’s leading researchers in sustainability.

Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr. Cristiano Marantes, welcomes the partnership and believes it is an exciting opportunity for Ara Ake to build on the experience EcoLabs have in the Asia Pacific region and facilitate the deployment of demonstration sites in New Zealand, which will help innovators with mature technologies to come a step closer to commercialisation.

“As we are developing our demonstration and commercialisation service-offerings to energy innovators in New Zealand, we wanted to build partnerships with organisations who have a great track record in delivering similar services internationally; organisations who have learnt over the years how to deploy testbeds to enable energy innovators to accelerate their pathways to commercialisation. The partnership with EcoLabs will give us access to know-how and experience, which would take us years to develop on our own.

This opportunity will also foster a stronger relationship and enable greater collaboration between New Zealand and Singapore in the energy innovation space.”

EcoLabs aim to help energy innovators in Singapore by providing them with testbed sites and business opportunities to help them successfully commercialise and scale up their innovation efforts. Today, EcoLabs is one of the fastest-growing energy innovation ecosystems which specialises in technology commercialisation, and anchoring testbeds for energy innovations in Singapore and in the Asia Pacific region.

Professor Subodh Mhaisalkar, Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N), says, “We are delighted with this partnership, as it will provide us with the platform to develop capability to institutionalise the validation and test bedding of novel low emissions energy solutions in real world conditions. This will lead to joint deployment of energy innovation technologies in New Zealand and Singapore.”

About Ara Ake

Ara Ake is New Zealand’s new energy centre, based in Taranaki. We collaborate across the energy ecosystem to accelerate the demonstration and commercialisation of energy innovation to support the transition to low-emissions energy future in New Zealand. For more information, visit www.araake.co.nz.

About EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy, Singapore

EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy, a joint initiative by the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Enterprise Singapore, and Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS), is an innovation cluster for clean energy with access to the world’s leading researchers in sustainability. For more information, visit www.ecolabs.sg.

About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Engineering, Business, Science, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and Graduate colleges. It also has a medical school, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, established jointly with Imperial College London.

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources. For more information, visit www.ntu.edu.sg.

