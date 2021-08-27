Business Scoop
Network

Employment indicators: July 2021

August 27, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for July 2021 (compared with June 2021) were: all industries up 0.8 percent (17,273 jobs) primary industries down 1.0 percent (1,094 jobs) goods-producing industries up 1.3 percent (5,631 …Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for July 2021 (compared with June 2021) were:

  • all industries – up 0.8 percent (17,273 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 1.0 percent (1,094 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 1.3 percent (5,631 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.7 percent (11,715 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: