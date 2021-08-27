Employment indicators: July 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

all industries – up 0.8 percent (17,273 jobs)

primary industries – down 1.0 percent (1,094 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 1.3 percent (5,631 jobs)

service industries – up 0.7 percent (11,715 jobs).

