Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with …July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today.

Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million.

This large increase in vehicle imports is partly due to July 2020 having the lowest value of imports of vehicles for any July month in the past decade.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url