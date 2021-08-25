Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

A consumer recall of Mr Porky brand fried pork scratching products imported from the United Kingdom is being initiated by Five Eight Distribution Ltd due to the possible presence of Salmonella.Recall of Mr Porky deep fried pork scratching products due to the possible presence of Salmonella

The recall affects Mr Porky brand: Crispy Strips (35g) and Original Scratchings (40g and 65g).

Details on the recall, including the specific retailers of the product is available here.

All dates up to and including 19 February 2022 are affected by this recall.

New Zealand Food Safety National Manager Food Compliance, Jenny Bishop, says people with these imported pork scratchings at home should throw them out and not consume them.

This product has recently been recalled in the UK following a link to a salmonella outbreak there.

Ms Bishop says, “If you have health concerns after eating the product, seek medical advice.

“Most people infected withSalmonella develop diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

“The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment, but its effects can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems.”

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of associated illness.

