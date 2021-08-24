Community given more time to have their say on Forbury Park

Press Release – Harness Racing NZ

There is now even more time for people to say how they would like Dunedin’s Forbury Park to beused in the future, with the consultation period extended until Tuesday 5 October.

The closing date for feedback has been pushed out due to the Covid-19 lockdown, and the two community drop-in sessions have been re-scheduled.

The sessions will now take place at the Dunedin Rugby Football Club (12 Moana Rua Road,St Kilda) on Monday 20 September from 7.00pm – 9.00pm and Tuesday 21 September from 11.00am – 1.00pm.

All feedback from the consultation will be used to help Harness Racing NZ and Forbury ParkTrotting Club decide on the future of the site and will be taken into account during the potential selection of a buyer for the land.

Forbury Park held its last race meeting on 8 July after the decision was made to close the Park. A review of racing in Otago/Southland recommended the venue be closed.

Suggestions for use of the land have so far included a mix of residential properties from low cost to high end housing; using some or all of it for flood mitigation; allocating some of it to increase St Clair School’s playing fields; and possibly working around some of the Park’s current buildings.

People can find further information and have their say, on the Harness Racing New Zealand website www.hrnz.co.nz/forburypark

Feedback is welcome until 5pm on Tuesday 5 October.

