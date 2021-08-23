The Finance and Expenditure Committee will be meeting with the Minister of Finance

Press Release – Finance And Expenditure Select Committee

The Finance and Expenditure Committee has invited the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson, for a discussion about the Government’s economic response to the most recent COVID-19 outbreak. This select committee meeting will be held virtually.

This discussion will likely have a particular focus on how the Government will support businesses through the latest period of higher alert levels, and the implications of the higher alert levels for the wider economy.

The committee will be hearing from the Minister on Tuesday, 24 August between 10.30am and 11.30am (end time is indicative only). You can follow the live-stream on the committee’s Facebook page.

