Reduced Domestic Network Extended

The New Zealand Government announcement that Alert Level 4 is further extended across the country until at least 11:59pm Friday 27 August and in Auckland until at least 11:59pm Tuesday 31 August. Following this, Air New Zealand will continue to operate a reduced schedule of flights across the country.

The airline’s domestic network for the next week is as follows:

Date Route Services per day 25 – 26 August Auckland – Christchurch 2x return services Auckland – Wellington 1x return service Wellington – Christchurch 2x return services Nelson – Wellington 1x return service 27 August Auckland – Christchurch 2x return services Auckland – Wellington 1x return service Wellington – Christchurch 2x return services Nelson – Wellington 1x return service Christchurch – Dunedin 1x return service 28 – 29 August Auckland – Christchurch 1x return service Auckland – Wellington 1x return service Wellington – Christchurch 1x return service 30 August Auckland – Christchurch 2x return services Auckland – Wellington 1x return service Wellington – Christchurch 2x return services Nelson – Wellington 1x return service Christchurch – Dunedin 1x return service 31 August Auckland – Christchurch 2x return services Auckland – Wellington 1x return service Wellington – Christchurch 2x return services Nelson – Wellington 1x return service

Customers who are booked to travel during Alert Level 4 do not need to do anything. They will receive a cancellation email, and their booking will be held in credit. Customers will have 12 months from the day their credit is processed to book a flight, and another 12 months to travel. Those who have booked through a third party will need to contact their agent.

Those who need to travel while the country is at Alert Level 4 should check their eligibility on the Government’s COVID-19 website. Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will assist with their booking. Customers will also need to carry a letter or evidence confirming they are travelling for essential purposes.

Customers returning from Rarotonga over the Alert Level 4 period will be accommodated (if needed) and able to travel home on our limited domestic network. Any customers (from Rarotonga) travelling on a separate domestic ticket should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will rebook their connecting flight free of charge.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

