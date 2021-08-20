Testing And Vaccinations To Continue Over Weekend In MidCentral Rohe

Press Release – MidCentral District Health Board

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue this weekend in the MidCentral rohe. Testing: MidCentral DHB Testing Site Manager Alison Russell says the DHB has increased capacity for testing following the move to National Alert Level 4 earlier this week. …

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue this weekend in the MidCentral rohe.

Testing:

MidCentral DHB Testing Site Manager Alison Russell says the DHB has increased capacity for testing following the move to National Alert Level 4 earlier this week.

“We’ve tested more than 1500 people over the first two days of Alert Level 4 in the MidCentral rohe. With COVID-19 cases now identified outside of Auckland, we do expect that this increased demand will continue.”

A new pop-up testing clinic would open in Ōtaki on Saturday at 9am, and Russell said it was important that everyone who needed a test would be able to access one.

“Our advice is that anyone who has been identified as a contact of a case, visited a place of interest at the specific date and times, or those with cold or flu like symptoms should contact their GP Team, the COVID-19 Healthline, or present to a community testing centre.

“Please be aware that there may be a wait to get a test, and our team wish to thank everyone for their patience and support as we work through all those who need a test.”

Vaccinations:

Vaccination clinics are continuing to reopen across the rohe, with clinics in Eketāhuna, community pharmacies and central vaccination sites operating over the weekend for those with booked appointments.

“Our vaccination sites are operating under Alert Level 4 protocols, and bookings are really important to ensure we keep everyone safe.”

To book your vaccine appointment, please head to https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. All calls are free, and the team is available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week. You can ask for an interpreter if you need one.

COVID-19 testing locations this weekendin the MidCentral rohe:

For advice on testing, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Palmerston North

– Drive-through Community Testing Centre,

575 Main Street

Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August, 9am – 4pm

– The Palms Medical Centre

Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August, 8am – 8pm

– City Doctors White Cross

Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August, 8am – 8pm

Feilding

– Feilding Health Centre

Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August, 10am – 2pm

Horowhenua

– Horowhenua Community Practice

Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin

Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August, 9am – 3pm

Tararua

– Tararua Health Group Dannevirke

Saturday 21 August, 10am – 12pm

Ōtaki

– Pop-up Community Testing Centre

8 – 10 Rangatira Street, Ōtaki (enter from Main Street)

Saturday 21 August, 9am – 12pm

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned to our Facebook page or website: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/News/Pages/default.aspx.

For all the latest information, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url