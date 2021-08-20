Important Update: AOC Processing Branch – Temporary Closure

Press Release – NZ Post

Yesterday evening we were advised that a temp worker at our Auckland Operation Centre (AOC) returned a positive COVID-19 test the site was immediately closed, and our people sent home. AOC was deep-cleaned overnight, in line with Ministry of Health …

Yesterday evening we were advised that a temp worker at our Auckland Operation Centre (AOC) returned a positive COVID-19 test – the site was immediately closed, and our people sent home.

AOC was deep-cleaned overnight, in line with Ministry of Health guidance. All members of staff who may have come into contact with the worker are isolating while contact tracing is being completed.

We are currently working closely with the Ministry of Health on next steps. With additional safety measures and controls in place, the Ministry of Health have advised that it is safe for subsequent shifts to resume. AOC has since reopened and is processing parcels.

This is an unsettling time for those directly affected, and all our teams at the AOC. Our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our people. We will continue to work with health officials to ensure we’re able to protect our people’s safety and wellbeing at all our sites.

As a result of the temporary closure and the additional safety procedures, there will be some impact to service levels;

Unprocessed items on site from yesterday evening will be processed today and over the weekend.

We aim to have this backlog cleared by Monday.

We expect to complete all scheduled pick-ups today.

Please note, we will be working with reduced processing capacity at this site – this will lead to some delays.

We will keep you regularly informed on the extent of any delays and will provide a further update by the end of today.

To help manage the volume of items through our network, please ensure you do not send items to businesses that are closed. Alternately, if your business is temporarily closed please let us know via our Business Closure form.

We will continue to update you with any further information as it becomes available, but we recommend you proactively reach out to your customers to let them know about these delays.

Please also check our website for the latest information. Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate this evolving situation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url