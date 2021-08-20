Businesses facing a perfect storm after lockdown extension

Press Release – Business New Zealand

Small Kiwi businesses are set to bear the brunt of today’s lockdown extension and need local support, Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says.

“The government has rightly decided to extend the nationwide lockdown, but businesses across the country are facing a perfect storm of a skills shortage, increased shipping costs and delays, and now Covid in the community. Once again, we are reminded of the importance of supporting local businesses.

“While it’s encouraging to see the government once again roll out support like the wage subsidy scheme, resurgence support payment, the leave support scheme and short-term absence payment, what businesses really need is cash flowing through the till.”

Buy NZ Made is urging shoppers to shop online from food and beverage companies, buy vouchers or place an order that can be shipped when the country moves down alert levels.

“Even picking up the phone for a chat might be the support local businesses need.

“Once we do move down alert levels, Kiwis should be out in force to help local business make up for lost time. Getting from Level 4 to Level 3 will be an important step that will allow some of these businesses to reopen.”

Buy NZ Made has launched a page for New Zealand Made face masks – https://buynz.org.nz/NZ-Made-Face-Masks/8490/

Businesses are also encouraged to sign up to ShopKiwi for free – https://shopkiwi.online/

Advice and support for businesses concerned about the risk or impact of Covid-19 is available nationwide:

0800 500 362 (North Island)

0800 50 50 96 (South Island)

