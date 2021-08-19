What Is Workplace Harassment And How To Prevent It

Article – Industrial Safety News

Sexual harassment is unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature which makes a person feel offended, humiliated or intimidated, where that reaction is reasonable in the circumstances. Sexual harassment can happen at a worker’s usual workplace or in other places where they work, such as a client’s home. It can also happen during a workrelated activity such as a work trip, conference or an event.

Sexual harassment can take many forms and be overt, covert or subtle. It may include:

unwelcome touching or physical contact

suggestive comments or jokes

sexually offensive pictures unwanted invitations to go on dates or requests for sex

sexually explicit emails, text messages or online interactions, such as social media posts

Sexual harassment is unlawful. Everyone in your workplace needs to understand and meet your workplace policies and the behaviours expected of them.

Everyone should have information and training on what sexual harassment is, what to do if they are sexually harassed or if they witness someone else being harassed, and how to report it.

Steps to prevent workplace sexual harassment

Persons conducting a business or undertaking, such as employers, have a work health and safety duty to eliminate or minimise the risk of sexual harassment at the workplace, so far as is reasonably practicable. There are a number of steps you can take to manage the risk of sexual harassment and meet your work health and safety duties. Here are some ideas to help you start doing what you reasonably can to prevent sexual harassment at your workplace.

Steps to take:

Create a safe physical and online work environment

Create a positive and respectful workplace culture

Provide information and training on preventing sexual harrasement

Talk to your workers Implement workplace policies

Address unwanted or offensive behaviour early

Encourage workers to report any sexual harassment

Implement safe work systems and procedures Quickly respond to reports of sexual harassment You must talk to your workers throughout each step of the risk management process.

You should provide support, informal, formal, anonymous and/or confidential reporting See the Guide: Preventing workplace sexual harassment for further information.

Further advice and support services

Detailed guidance on how you prevent and respond to sexual harassment can be found at www.swa.gov.au. If you need help, please contact your work health and safety regulator. Further information and advice can be obtained from:

1800Respect 1800 737 732

Sexual assault support services

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url