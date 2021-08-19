Neuron to Provide Free E-scooter Passes to Frontline Health Workers in New Zealand

Press Release – Neuron Mobility

New Zealand, 19 August 2021 – Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility, announced today it will be providing free monthly passes to support indispensable frontline health workers in New Zealand to help get them where they are needed most.

The initiative has been launched to coincide with the new national lockdown in New Zealand, and will support the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the cities where Neuron operates. Neuron’s e-scooters — which are recognised as a form of essential transport — will be positioned so they can be better used by public health workers, in recognition that most do not have the option to work from home.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility said: “We want to show our sincere gratitude to public health professionals as they continue to travel to work every day to care for people, while many of us have the option to work from home.” He continued: “During these difficult times we remain even more focused on providing a safe, efficient and socially-distanced transport option for those people that absolutely must travel, including those on the frontline of the pandemic.”

Frontline health workers will be able to activate the free monthly pass easily through the latest version of Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Registration takes a matter of minutes. They should visit the Rates & Passes page and verify their work email address to redeem their free or discounted Monthly Pass. Then a Neuron e-scooter can be unlocked and ridden straight away.

Safety is Neuron’s top priority, this is demonstrated both in its e-scooters, which have been designed for rental and safety, and also in how they operate them. The company has gained great experience of operating through multiple lockdowns in Australia and the United Kingdom, where it also provided thousands of free passes for frontline workers.

In a further effort to support the community’s response to the current pandemic, Neuron last month launched an initiative to assist the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The company committed $100,000 to help more New Zealanders get vaccinated, providing 10,000 riders with free transport to go towards receiving their COVID-19 vaccination. This promotion is still active and can be redeemed when the vaccination roll-out resumes, in line with the New Zealand Government’s guidelines.

Neuron has implemented a range of cutting-edge antiviral measures to protect riders. The company has teams on the ground with hospital-grade disinfectant, to keep its e-scooters and helmets germ-free. There are also reminders in the app for riders to sanitise their hands after completing a journey, and every trip is logged so which can help with contact tracing if required. For Neuron staff, extra sanitisation practices and revised illness and travel policies have also been introduced.

