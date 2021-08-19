Employment indicators: Weekly as at 16 August 2021
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 11 July 2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
- 2,274,900 total paid jobs (down 17,620 or 0.77 percent)
- 96,950 paid jobs in primary industries (down 900 or 0.92 percent)
- 426,990 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,110 or 0.72 percent)
- 1,687,860 paid jobs in services industries (down 13,350 or 0.78 percent)
- 63,090 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 280 or 0.44 percent)
- the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,095.38 (up $12.14 or 1.12 percent).
