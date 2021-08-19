Employment indicators: Weekly as at 16 August 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 11 July 2021:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,274,900 total paid jobs (down 17,620 or 0.77 percent) 96,950 paid jobs in primary industries (down 900 or 0.92 percent) 426,990 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,110 or 0.72 percent) 1,687,860 paid jobs in services industries (down 13,350 or 0.78 percent) 63,090 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 280 or 0.44 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,095.38 (up $12.14 or 1.12 percent).



