Dairies Step Up In The Lockdown

Press Release – Dairy and Business Owners Group

As New Zealands 4,000 owner-operated dairies and service stations step up as essential businesses during the current lockdown, they are asking for enhanced Police support as well as Covid-19 vaccination priority.

As New Zealand’s 4,000 owner-operated dairies and service stations

step up as essential businesses during the current lockdown, they are

asking for enhanced Police support as well as Covid-19 vaccination

priority.

“The corner dairy is again to the fore as an essential business,” says

Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

“With around 4,000 owner-operated dairies, convenience stores and

service stations, we are everywhere Kiwis need us to be and are open

when Kiwis need essential items.

“Yet with almost a robbery every day, the current lockdown could make

us more of a target.

“As robberies cause huge mental distress and sadly injury as well as

property damage, a robbery could close a dairy when a community needs

it the most.

“We are asking our good friends at the Police to keep an extra eye on

dairies and service stations during trading hours and especially late

at night after non 24/7 businesses close.

“This is especially the case in our emptier central business areas

where there are big existing problems as well as in remote and rural

locations too.

“As frontline essential workers, dairy and service station workers

must be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations. Much talk has been

about the supermarkets, yet again, despite dairies helping to stop

non-essential travel to supermarkets.

“That’s why dairies and service stations are not just for Covid. We

are going to tell the Commerce Commission that we could offer Kiwis

much cheaper goods if they undertake real supermarket reform.

“Instead of spending taxpayers’ money to get a new supermarket chain

to set up shop here, the Commerce Commission needs to focus upon the

supermarket’s grip over grocery wholesaling, distribution and logistics.

“Security, vaccinations and grocery reform will help dairies to keep

servicing the team of five million, not only now, but well after this

lockdown ends,” Mr Kaushal said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url