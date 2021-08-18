Supie is ready to service Aucklanders in Covid Alert Level 4

Press Release – Supie

Supie would like to reassure Aucklanders that they can use its online grocery services while in Covid Alert Level 4.Supie would like to reassure Aucklanders that they can use it’s online grocery services while in Covid Alert Level 4.

The Supie team has been prepared and ready for the unfortunate event of New Zealand moving into Alert Level 4 and have plenty of available supply. The Supie team has also increased delivery slots to meet the demand. Supie wants to encourage Aucklanders to stay home, stay safe and order groceries online.

To meet increased demand the team at the Supie Hub, and its delivery drivers, are all following strict health guidelines, and the health and safety of customers remains top priority. Supie have implemented extra precautionary safety measures to protect you and others from COVID-19.

Supie understands it is an uncertain and stressful time, but encourages everyone to please ‘shop normal’ as there is plenty of stock and we’re delivering daily, so there is no need to stockpile.

“We understand people are feeling very anxious, but want our customers to know we have plenty of stock and will continue to provide our services to Aucklanders during this stressful time.” Says Supie Founder Sarah Balle.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url