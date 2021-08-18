NZ Post update on services during Alert Level 4

Press Release – NZ Post

NZ Post and its people will again proudly step into the role of essential service provider for New Zealanders as the country moves into Alert Level 4.

NZ Post is continuing to provide essential delivery services in Alert Level 4 nationwide.

“We are committed to keeping our people, and New Zealanders, safe. From today, our delivery people will be reintroducing ‘contactless’ delivery and keeping a two metre distance from all members of the public. This applies to all of New Zealand,” says NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson.

“While you may be excited to receive your item from us, we ask everyone to please strictly respect the two metre rule for our people, and to not approach Couriers and Posties as they deliver your items.

“Our teams will be wearing masks when in public places, and we are ramping up hygiene practices, including washing of hands, physical distancing in our processing sites, and other safety measures.”

“If you’ve got a query, please visit our website where commonly asked questions are being updated regularly with answers and information. Our call centre is in the process of setting up Alert Level 4 arrangements and we expect there may be some disruption today as they make this change, so please check the website in the first instance for information on your query.

“At this stage it is too early to tell what the impact of this Alert Level change might be on the quantity of items we receive to deliver, but we are currently working with our online senders to forecast what we might see in the coming days and weeks.

“It is possible that a sustained increase in the number of parcels coming in over a short period may lead to some delays, however we promise customers we will provide regular updates if this is the case.

“We want to reassure customers that we are applying what we learnt last time we were in Lockdown to help keep deliveries flowing smoothly, while prioritising the safety of our people and all New Zealanders,” says Bryan Dobson.

