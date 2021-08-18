Manaaki.io Small Business Support Over Lockdown

Press Release – Manaaki

In response to the nationwide level 4 lockdown announced on 17 August 2021, Manaaki has overnight begun work on the following initiatives to help small businesses get through.

Digital Doers Pledge to Small Business:

We know that nearly half of all NZ businesses do not have a website. And this lack of digital connectivity comes to light in a lockdown.

In a full-circle move, trained digital doers from Manaaki’s first intake who have gone from job seekers on the benefit to paid internships and have put their hands up, offering support to other small businesses in NZ who need a digital project sorted over the next few weeks so they can keep up

Other experts & contractors in the Manaaki community have also put themselves forward to offer support

Small businesses can share their immediate digital need / project at www.manaaki.io and, where we can, we’ll match to those that have time to solve that problem

Manaki and MSD are also taking applications for the second intake to commence 31 August.

Korero with Manaaki

Business owners who are lonely and need to talk to our extensive network can book free 15 min sessions with members of our Manaaki community. The initiative is called Kōrero with Manaaki in partnership with 2degrees.

Bite-size content

Since last year, the Manaaki team has been working on thousands of pieces of small business advice content, including business book summaries, which they will begin releasing now on manaaki.io.

Manaaki Lives

Attracting 300,000 views in the first nationwide lockdown, daily Instagram lives with PatMac and friends will return from 18 August. @wearemanaaki

