Less than half of disabled people under the age of 65 are working

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Only 42.5 percent of disabled people aged 15–64 years were employed in the June 2021 quarter, compared with 78.9 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group, Stats NZ said today.

“This shows that disabled people are under-represented in the workforce,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

“Employment can play an important role in a person’s wellbeing, not only providing income, but also social connection and a sense of purpose.”

