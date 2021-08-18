Gender pay gap unchanged

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Median hourly earnings for women increased by $0.80 (3.1 percent) to $26.37 in the year to the June 2021 quarter, while earnings for men increased by $0.74 (2.6 percent) to $29.00, to place the gender pay gap at 9.1 percent, Stats NZ said today.

“The gender pay gap has remained relatively flat over the last afive years,” labour market manager Andrew Neal said, “however, median hourly earnings have increased for the younger half of the workforce.”

