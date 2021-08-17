Serious crash, SH16, North Western Motorway near Te Atatu
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH16, North-Western Motorway, near Te Atatu.Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH16,
North-Western Motorway, near Te Atatu.
The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle, was reported to Police just
before 9.30am.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area – and divert off SH16 at the Patiki
off-ramp if able to.
Updates will be provided when available.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url