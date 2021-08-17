Business Scoop
Network

Serious crash, SH16, North Western Motorway near Te Atatu

August 17, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH16, North-Western Motorway, near Te Atatu.Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH16,
North-Western Motorway, near Te Atatu.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle, was reported to Police just
before 9.30am.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area – and divert off SH16 at the Patiki
off-ramp if able to.

Updates will be provided when available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: