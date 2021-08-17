Road to recovery – 17 August update

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The Marlborough Roads Recovery Team are responding to a massive challenge in difficult conditions, clearing minor slips, debris, blocked culverts and opening the roads wherever safe and possible. Surveying the damage from the mid-July storm will continue …The Marlborough Roads’ Recovery Team are responding to a massive challenge in difficult conditions, clearing minor slips, debris, blocked culverts and opening the roads wherever safe and possible. Surveying the damage from the mid-July storm will continue over the next couple of weeks.

The disruption to road access has had a significant impact on local communities, and the Recovery Team expects to have a clearer picture of the scale of the works required, costs, timeframes, challenges and risks within the next few weeks. All major road works are progressing, with access updates below.

Updated roading information

Waihopai

The overnight rainfall has meant the temporary ford is submerged at the Māori Ford crossing. The Bailey bridge has now been constructed ahead of schedule and is awaiting final checks from engineers. With public safety as the number one priority, engineers are conducting the final checks, including weight and speed restrictions. With the temporary ford unusable, there has been a high level of interest in the new Bailey bridge opening. With safety the top concern, patience is appreciated to ensure the bridge is safe for users.

Queen Charlotte Drive

The resident-only checkpoint has made progress, moving from Ngakuta Bay to Momorangi Bay. Between Momorangi Bay and Grove Arm jetty, access is restricted to residents-only during the following times:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open overnight from 5.00 pm to 9.00 am the next morning.

Caution is advised as there are one-lane sections managed by traffic lights. Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass which will be valid only when the road is open for the hours above. Please email: Marlboroughlifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass.

Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

Kenepuru Road, Moetapu Bay Road and side roads

At this stage, we are not able to provide an estimate of when we could expect to have the sections of Kenepuru Road re-opened, but we do expect that the communities will be facing a long period of disrupted access. There are several major slips along these roads that are undermining the road foundations, the earth is still moving and there is risk of further collapse. The damage is not easily visible on the surface.

These roads are closed and are still being assessed and are not to be used in the interests of ensuring the safety of everyone. Anyone who chooses to ignore the road closures in place does so at their own risk and liability. Another rain event could be enough to result in further failures, which could also be triggered by a vehicle attempting to cross a vulnerable section of the road.

More roading information

For information about the recovery efforts please visit our recovery page, including details on road closures and road restrictions

Alternatively, contact Marlborough Roads on 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am – 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday, or email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

