New Zealand Fashion Week Postponed Due To COVID-19 Alert Level 4

With less than a week to go before the 20th anniversary of New Zealand Fashion Week, the iconic event has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dame Pieter Stewart, Managing Director and founder of NZFW says: “It’s disappointing for our designers who have put so much work into the shows to be presented next week, buyers, production teams, models, partners and all New Zealanders that we’ve had to postpone New Zealand Fashion Week because of the immediate lockdown. Of course, health and safety must come first and we respect the decision made by our government.”

“The reality is, we were always alert to the likelihood of another lock down and are now actively working through the options of hosting this iconic event as soon as possible. We will be in a position to share further details once we have made a decision.”

NZFW has advised ticket holders who would like to request a refund on tickets purchased should contact iTicket directly.

