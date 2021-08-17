Metlink Update on rail and bus services (3:45 PM 17 August 2

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Arrangements have been made to ensure modified rail and bus services are available to get home during this evenings rush hour. The current situation is that: the Kapiti Line remains closed north of Plimmerton and will remain closed overnight to …

Arrangements have been made to ensure modified rail and bus services are available to get home during this evening’s rush hour.

The current situation is that:

the Kapiti Line remains closed north of Plimmerton and will remain closed overnight to enable essential work required to re-open the line.

SH1 between Paekakariki and Pukerua Bay remains under stop/go management while contractors clear the road.

The Johnsonville Line has re-opened, with services operational from Wellington from 3:32pm.

Metlink service availability

Metlink trains are running to a 30 minute timetable on all lines other than the Wairarapa Line.

There are no Metlink trains between Plimmerton and Waikanae, however, bus replacement services are currently operating between Plimmerton Station/Waikanae/Plimmerton Station, and will be during peak service time.

Traffic congestion is likely to affect service regularity. It is hoped that SH1 will be fully opened within the next hour, which will help with the peak flow and bus run times, but the timing is uncertain at the moment.

Bus replacements are running between Petone and Melling.

“Resuming normal train services on the Kapiti Line isn’t going to be easy and it will take time,” says Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher.

“A heavy-duty crane will be used by KiwiRail to lift the units back on to the track. They will be moved to Paekakariki for inspection. The site of the slip will be cleared and the line made safe before it becomes operational.

“All of this is heavy, time consuming work and it’s therefore unlikely that the line will open until tomorrow morning at the earliest. To be on the safe side we recommend that the people of Kapiti check before they travel and be prepared to work from home to avoid congestion.

“The weather has played havoc with transport in Wellington today and we feel for those who have been affected. We’re trying our best to provide options to get people to where they need to be, particularly with onset of peak travel, and I would like to thank our partners at Kiwirail, the rail Operator (Transdev) and everyone else who has been at the forefront of the response today” says Mr Gallacher.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url