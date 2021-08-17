Business Scoop
Network

BNZ Branches Closed Until Further Notice

August 17, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – BNZ

With the country heading into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 tonight, all BNZ branches and Partners Centres are closed until further notice. BNZs call centres are fully operational with all our bankers working from home, and the dedicated over-50s phone …

With the country heading into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 tonight, all BNZ branches and Partners Centres are closed until further notice.

BNZ’s call centres are fully operational with all our bankers working from home, and the dedicated over-50s phone line remains available. Phone and digital banking options are available and are convenient and effective ways for customers to carry out their banking needs at this time.

BNZ will update this guidance as soon as possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: