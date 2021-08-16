Prominent Wānaka real estate duo joins Sotheby’s

Press Release – New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Well-known local real estate agents Guy and Sheryl Alty have joined the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) Wānaka team.

The husband-and-wife duo are top performers in the local real estate scene, having achieved almost $200 million in property sales in under 10 years.

The move to premium real estate brand NZSIR was the logical “next step” for the couple, who were attracted to NZSIR’s strong company culture, values and innovative approach to the sector.

“We’d been working in a volume market across a range of property types – including residential, rural, business and commercial – for several years, and we wanted to bring our broad areas of expertise to complement the NZSIR Wānaka office,” Sheryl Alty explains.

“We love the fact that NZSIR is a boutique, premium real estate brand, owned by a New Zealand company but with access to a global network. We’re also really impressed with the company’s emphasis on the health and wellbeing of its team, which aligns with our personal and professional goals.”

Prior to their real estate careers, the Altys’ background includes sales, marketing, management and business ownership. In their previous sales roles they have achieved the top award for client service in the South Island 2021, and been the No.1 sales team over the past four/five years.

They bring their licensed personal assistant, Mackenzie Brownlee, to join the NZSIR team.

NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says: “We are delighted to welcome Guy and Sheryl to the NZSIR team in Wānaka. They are well known locally for their trusted, professional service and they have an incredible track record in sales. We know they’ll be a great asset to the Wānaka office.”

NZSIR continually looks for proven real estate professionals to join the company’s ever-growing team.

