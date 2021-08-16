NMIT to pay living wage

Press Release – Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) is to pay the living wage when it comes in to effect on 1 September 2021.

Chief Executive Wayne Jackson says as an employer it is not only the right thing to do for the staff but it is also ensures the institute can continue to attract and retain talented people.

“As an education leader, and one of the major employers in Te Tauihu, it is important that we champion paying the living wage for all,” he says.

“While this announcement affects only a small number of business support and academic staff, we are pleased to be able to demonstrate our support, and the importance of the work they do, through ensuring they receive at least the living wage.”

He says this move is in line with the government guidance around public sector wage restraint issued in response to the impact of COVID-19. The guidance prioritises lifting pay rates for staff in a role earning less than $60,000.

The New Zealand Living Wage hourly rate for 2021/22 is $22.75.

