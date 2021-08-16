More than 2.5 million vaccine doses administered; no community cases; 5 cases of COVID-19 and 2 historical cases in managed isolation facilities

Press Release – Ministry of Health

COVID-19 vaccine update

More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm yesterday).

Of these, 1.58 million are first doses and 918,000 are second doses.

More than 138,000 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, nearly 85,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 93,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, more than 58,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday 18,120 first doses were given, and 7,364 second doses were given, bringing yesterday’s total doses administered to 25,484. This is the largest number of doses administered on a Sunday to date.

COVID-19 cases update

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees and two historical cases in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Two previously reported cases have recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 44.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 121 historical cases, out of a total of 752 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,570.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation /quarantine location 2 August* Russia Singapore Day 12/routine test Auckland 11 August UK Full travel history TBC Day 3/routine test Auckland 14 August** Fiji Direct Day 1/routine test Auckland 14 August** Fiji Direct Day 0/routine test Auckland 14 August** Fiji Direct Day 0/routine test Auckland

*

Cases detected following a negative Day 3 test are routinely investigated for source of infection. This case is being investigated as a possible historical case.

**

These cases were in a travel bubble together.

Rio De La Plata update

Further wastewater samples taken from Tauranga and Mount Manganui last Wednesday have returned negative results. This follows negative results from last Monday and Tuesday.

Wastewater

There have been no unexpected detections to report in other wastewater samples taken around the country.

Wastewater is an important surveillance tool to monitor for COVID-19 and can offer us an early warning of cases in the community. Any cases of COVID-19 need to be detected quickly in order to stop the virus spreading in our communities. Detecting COVID-19 in wastewater samples can help alert local communities to be more vigilant, keep up hygiene measures, and get tested and stay home if they are unwell.

Wastewater testing is scaling up after new sites were added to ESR’s testing network, bringing the total number of sites to 26. The new sites include Whangarei, Gisborne, Tauranga, Taupo, New Plymouth, Napier, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Historical cases at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation /quarantine location 1 August Russia Korea and Japan Day 12/routine test Auckland 6 August Iraq Qatar Day 1/routine test Auckland

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,561,806.

Yesterday, 3,126 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,160.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,915,723 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 323,982,464 and users have created 12,752,803 manual diary entries.

There have been 526,699 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

