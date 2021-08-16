Iconic Wānaka Homewares Store Launches Rebrand

Press Release – Brown and Co Home

After more than 25 years in business, well-known Wānaka furniture and homewares retailer Janet Brown steps into the future with a new name and brand transformation.

Now called Brown & Co. Home, the long-established family business has a reputation for unique, imported furniture and homewares sourced from some of the world’s most intrepid locations.

Brown & Co. Home director Anna Young says although the company’s commitment to bringing beautiful furniture and homewares to Wānaka remains the same, the brand’s evolvement blends its rich history with a revitalised energy for the future.

“I wanted to ensure my mother’s legacy was reflected in the new name while bringing a new lease of life into the brand, which has had a loyal following of customers and exclusive supplier relationships since 1994,” she says.

Janet Brown Imported Furniture & Homeware was established by Anna’s mother, the late Janet Brown, when Anna was 18 years old. Today, Anna shares the same passion and natural flair for interior design and runs the day-to-day operations of the large emporium on Wanaka’s Ballantyne Road, as well as the online store.

Anna – who recently sold homewares store Tussocks to focus on Brown & Co. Home – continues to handpick one-of-a-kind pieces from within New Zealand and around the globe, sourcing from some of the many suppliers that her mother introduced her to back in the 1990s.

“Although our name has evolved, our values and philosophy remain the same as my mother’s,” Anna says. “I remember travelling the world with her, exploring back alleyways and dusty streets to discover some of the most stunning pieces on the planet. Many of the relationships we forged back then exist today – the only difference is that we now import containers, rather than cartons, of gorgeous homewares and furniture.”

The brand has grown substantially over the past two decades and the new Brown & Co. Home name more accurately reflects the wider team and continuously expanding product offering.

“Brown & Co. Home is inspiration for interior design lovers who want to feature something different and authentic in their homes, where every item has a history and tells a story,” Anna adds. “We are proud to be continuing my mother’s legacy and bringing stylish homewares and furniture pieces to homes in Wānaka and around NZ.”

