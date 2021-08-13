Nearly 49,000 Daily Vaccine Doses; No Community Cases; One Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation Facilities

Press Release – Ministry of Health

More than 2.39 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 12 August). Of these, 1.51 million are first doses and 882,756 are second doses. More than 132,000 Mori have received their first vaccination. Of …

More than 2.39 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 12 August).

Of these, 1.51 million are first doses and 882,756 are second doses.

More than 132,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, nearly 82,000 have also received their second vaccination.

More than 89,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 55,000 have also received their second vaccination.

Yesterday, 48,612 vaccine doses were administered, a further record on Wednesday’s total number of vaccine doses administered.

Yesterday’s total included 32,150 first doses and 16,462 second doses.

COVID-19 cases update

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no new historical cases to report, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

No previously reported cases have recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 44.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 117 historical cases, out of a total of 740 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,558.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 5 August* Full travel history not yet obtained Full travel history not yet obtained Day 7 / Contact of a case Auckland

*This case is a contact of a case previously reported on August 10.

Rio De La Plata update

A total of 73 people went aboard the vessel between Wednesday 4 August to Saturday 7 August.

All workers at the Port of Tauranga, who were associated in some way to the Rio De La Plata container ship, have now returned at least one negative test.

Additional testing has been required for a number of port workers. The last three test results reported yesterday as outstanding are now all returned and are negative.

Wastewater testing has been carried out in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui. Two 24-hour composite samples collected on Monday 9 August to Tuesday 10 August did not detect the COVID-19 virus. Additional samples were collected on 11 August, with the results expected later today.

This is the last, planned update on the Rio De La Plata.

Mattina update

The Mattina container ship remains in quarantine in Bluff.

As of Friday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

There have been no other changes since the update

on Wednesday.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,548,634.

Yesterday, 6,060 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,039.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the

Healthpoint

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,914,241 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 322,277,946 and users have created 12,676,726 manual diary entries.

There have been 612,614 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s next planned update is scheduled for Sunday (15 August).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url