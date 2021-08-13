Asia Pacific Region Leads Benetti’s Global Superyacht Sales With New Zealand A Promising And Evolving Market

Press Release – Benetti

Oasis 34M Worlds largest shipyard and superyacht company eyes New Zealand NEW ZEALAND: The worlds leading shipyard and superyacht company, Benetti have been rewarded for their keen focus on the Asia Pacific region with Australia and New Zealand …



Oasis 34M

World’s largest shipyard and superyacht company eyes New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND: The world’s leading shipyard and superyacht company, Benetti have been rewarded for their keen focus on the Asia Pacific region with Australia and New Zealand already emerging as a leading market.

Benetti has recorded new yacht sales to both Australian and New Zealand buyers recently with the first of these brand new Benetti yachts slated for delivery in late 2022.

Established in 1873, Benetti is renowned for delivering many of the world’s most iconic superyachts (24+ metres), megayachts (45+ metres) and gigayachts (80+ metres).

Peter Mahony, Asia Pacific General Manager says Benetti has had three record years of sales in the Asia Pacific region making it the leading region for Benetti worldwide and accounting for around a quarter of the Company’s global sales with the region contributing over €260 million of sales during that time.

“We see the Australian and New Zealand markets aligned and even exceeding the global reaction to the pandemic with a huge surge in demand not only for yachts, but moreover the design for new yachts,” Mr Mahony said.

“Australians and Kiwis have unique cultures and their passion for adventures and the outdoors makes yachting an ideal leisure pursuit to enjoy the pristine waters and breath-taking scenery in local destinations and further afield,” he said.

“While each yacht is personalised to a buyer’s exact requirements, our New Zealand buyers are quick to see the lifestyle focused layout and features of Benetti’s OASIS DECK™ and the incredible versatility of the B.Yond 37M series as perfect for the region.”

Benetti’s presence and confidence in New Zealand has been strong in recent years with high visibility partnerships of the New Zealand Millenium Cup 2020 and 2021 along with The Superyacht Gathering 2020 and 2021.

Benetti

Founded in 1873 and acquired by Paolo Vitelli in 1985, Benetti – the oldest Italian shipyard specialized in luxury yachts and an icon of timeless style and construction excellence – is the Azimut Benetti Group brand dedicated to the construction of composite displacement and semi-displacement yachts from 37 meters up and steel superyachts from 48 meters to over 100 meters. Benetti operates out of the company’s Livorno production unit, Viareggio headquarters and corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, Dubai, Hong Kong and London.

Benetti in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region:

In 2010, Benetti opened its Hong Kong office to provide on-the-ground access to sales and service for the APAC region. From 2019 to 2021, Benetti’s APAC region has led its global sales with around a quarter of new production sales coming from that region alone and equating to more than €260 million in sales. This has resulted in a rapidly growing fleet in the region. The region has eight vessels currently in build for APAC buyers including four full custom yachts destined for APAC. Following the increase in new yacht sales, the popularity of Benetti in the pre-owned market for APAC has also seen strong activity. Some of the success is a result of the evolution of the Benetti range in particularly the OASIS DECK™ where the style and functionality completely align with the changing requirements of APAC superyacht owners. To date, Benetti has sold six Oasis 40M models, representing 40% of Benetti’s Oasis 40M sales across the globe.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url