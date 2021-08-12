New Rents For Marlborough’s Senior Housing

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

After being ratified by the full Council at their meeting last Thursday, Marlborough Housing for Seniors sub-committee has advised tenants in Council owned senior housing that rents will increase in October.

Housing for Seniors sub-committee Chairperson, Councillor Cynthia Brooks, said tenants will have received a letter in the mail this week advising them of their weekly rent increase and the agencies to contact should they require additional assistance.

“Setting the new rents has been a fine balance,” Clr Brooks said.

“On one hand we need to ensure the senior housing portfolio breaks even and is sustainable in the long-term without relying on Marlborough ratepayers to fund the shortfall. On the other hand, we need to weigh up the impacts a rent increase may have on our tenants,” she said.

“We have always tried to adopt a rental policy that allows Council to break even on its rental portfolio so that it is not a burden on all ratepayers. Without a rent increase, which has been kept to the absolute minimum, the portfolio was facing a loss of around $140,000 this year,” Clr Brooks said.

The new rents will increase by between $13 and $19 per week depending on the size of the unit. For example, a studio unit will increase by $13 per week from the current $146 to $159; a one-bedroom unit will increase by $15 per week from the current $174 to $189; a two-bedroom unit will increase by $19 per week from the current $226 to $245.

Rent increases will be effective from 13 October 2021.

