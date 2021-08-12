Bark And Ride Trial Set For Cable Car

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Upwardly mobile dogs and downward dogs may become a permanent fixture on the Cable Car if a trial later this month is a howling success and doesnt send us all barking mad. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2108/acc9067f28d4f767c377.jpeg” …

Upwardly mobile dogs and downward dogs may become a permanent fixture on the Cable Car if a trial later this month is a howling success and doesn’t send us all barking mad.

The trial letting our canine friends travel on the Capital’s iconic funicular starts on Thursday 26 August to coincide with International Dog Day, and will run until Sunday 26 September where a decision will be made whether to make it a permanent fixture or not.

Cable Car CEO Cesar Piotto says the trial is designed to make the green environment more accessible for the growing number of inner city residents.

“As more people move into the central city, we want them to be able to access the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā and green spaces in the area to take their four-legged friends out for walks.

“We feel the Cable Car is uniquely positioned to support the community in this area. We have been working with Animal Control Team and the SPCA, and 75% of survey respondents are supportive of the trial too.”

Dogs wanting to participate will need their human companions to purchase them a $2 ticket, which will be donated to the SPCA during the trial.

For health and safety reasons, terms and conditions do apply, including:

Dogs must be calm, trained and well socialised with humans and other dogs.

A dog that engages in anti-social behaviour such as not responding to commands, scratching, excessive barking, whining, growling, biting, jumping on passengers or staff members, relieving themselves in the Cable Car may be denied entrance.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times whilst travelling on the Cable Car, Lambton Quay and Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Owners will be responsible for cleaning up any mess created by their dogs travelling on the Cable Car or at any terminal or intermediate stations.

Dogs will only be allowed to travel during off-peak hours and in designed spaces in the Cable Car.

Anyone handling a dog must be over 16-years-old and a limit of one dog per passenger applies.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url