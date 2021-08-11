Villa Maria Hosts ‘The Party New Zealand Made’ – Call To Kiwis To Vote For The Perfect Party

Press Release – Villa Maria Estate

What makes the perfect party? This is the question iconic New Zealand winery Villa Maria is asking the nation as it flips the usual approach to planning a party on its head.

As a culmination of its upcoming month-long series of activities to encourage the nation to get together with friends and family this September, on Friday 24 September Villa Maria will throw an unforgettable night of entertainment for members of the public who can win tickets and invited guests. ‘The Party New Zealand Made’ will be hosted at Villa Maria’s Auckland Estate and will bring people together for a one-of-a-kind evening that Kiwis have played a part in making. This party is yours to define.

Launching the ‘The Party New Zealand Made’ today, Villa Maria is putting the call out far and wide to invite the public to vote on what they want to see on the night.

Over the next three weeks, voters can decide the theme, who’s playing, who’s bringing the energy, the menu, the dress code, and Villa Maria will select the perfect wines for the party.

Villa Maria’s head of marketing and communications, Sarah Szegota, says “New Zealand, we want you to tell us what makes the perfect party. Our team at Villa Maria is creating the occasion, but the stage is yours to fill. The menu, yours to write. The mood, yours to set. The moments, yours to make. Needless to say, we’ll provide the perfect wine to match.

“There are 729 different ways this party could turn out, New Zealand we need you to decide,” Szegota says.

Villa Maria wines are made to match and elevate any moment, whether that’s a long al fresco lunch with a crisp Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, a summer soirée with a vibrant pink EarthGarden Organic Marlborough Rosé, or that après ski evening around the fire with a smooth Hawke’s Bay Merlot.

Villa Maria’s award-winning wines offer and array of styles to perfectly complement any moment.

“We took inspiration from the versatility of our wines to match any occasion, to bring to life this ultimate celebration designed by New Zealanders, because we don’t make the perfect moments, just the wines to go with them. So go on, have your say, and fingers crossed we’ll see you there,” Szegota says.

To have your say on how the party will turn out, head to www.thepartynzmade.com to vote on six different elements and be in with your chance to win an invite.

