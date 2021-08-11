Tiny House Expo Is Back For 2021

Press Release – Tiny House Expo

New Zealand’s largest tiny house event is back for 2021. Proudly sponsored by OneRoof, the Tiny House Expo will take place on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October at Auckland Showgrounds (formerly ASB Showgrounds).

This year’s two-day event expects to welcome over 10,000 attendees through its doors to check out the latest innovative products from over 100 exhibitors and over 35 tiny houses on display at the Tiny House Village – including tiny homes from many of New Zealand’s most popular builders.

On Saturday, visitors will also have the opportunity to hear from tiny house dwellers, builders and experts at the Conference which runs in parallel with the Expo. This year’s keynote speaker is none other than Kiwi Bryce Langston, host of the popular YouTube web series Living Big in a Tiny House which has over 4 million subscribers. Bryce has met and interviewed tiny house dwellers around the globe and will share his extensive experience at the conference. Bryce will be joined by other inspiring speakers who will share their tiny living stories.

A new addition to the event this year is the Tiny House of the Year Awards, set to acknowledge the movers and shakers in the world of tiny house design and building in New Zealand. Awards entries are now open and will close on the 25th of August. The winners will be announced during the Tiny House Conference, on Saturday 30th October.

The Tiny House Expo and Conference has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2017 when seventy people attended the event. The rapid 5000% growth over 5 years highlights the popularity of the tiny house movement in New Zealand. And the movement is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

“With a housing market that continues to make it increasingly difficult for people to own their first home, it’s no surprise that Kiwis are turning to alternative ways of living, tiny houses are part of the solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis,” says Sharla May, founder and director of the Tiny House Expo. “Tiny houses aren’t just a niche option anymore – they’re increasingly becoming a more viable solution for everyday Kiwis who want to own the home they live in. Who wouldn’t want to create a way of life that’s not only affordable but also can be self-sufficient, sustainable, and creative”.

