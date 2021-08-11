Slingshot Offers Six Months’ Free Broadband For Frontline Workers. No Contracts, No Hooks.

Press Release – Slingshot

Recognising the essential contribution made by frontline workers, internet services provider Slingshot is offering no-obligation, unlimited free broadband to eligible frontline workers for six months.

Slingshot Chief Executive Taryn Hamilton says the initiative acknowledges the effort made by police, nurses, teachers, members of the defence force, midwives and others which have proven invaluable in helping New Zealand navigate extraordinary times.

“We want to show thanks the best way we know, by keeping our frontline connected with friends and family, with a quality fibre connection and unlimited data which means they can make the most of the internet – for free,” he explains.

This represents a saving of more than $500 for each frontline worker’s household over the course of six months.

“There’s not a family in New Zealand which hasn’t been helped by a frontline worker, so we are stoked to recognise their work and give something valuable back. We’ve all heard stories of the individuals who go above and beyond, like the teacher who buys extras for their classroom, the nurse bringing their own equipment to work, or the proud lifeguard buying their own wetsuit,” Taryn continues.

“When we say ‘no contract, no hooks’ we genuinely mean it. You won’t be locked into a fixed-term contract, and there’s nothing special you need to do to take advantage of the offer (other than being an eligible frontline worker).”

Hamilton adds that wherever possible, Slingshot recommends fibre broadband connections, which are faster and more reliable than the copper telephone wires of old. The six month free offer applies to Slingshot’s most popular plan – 100Mbps download, with unlimited data.

Available to a wide range of frontline categories such as medical services, first responders, NZDF, police services and education, the offer will be available for a limited time. As for demand, Hamilton expects the offer to be really popular. “This is a bold campaign for us, and we expect people will snap it up; after all, you don’t get cheaper than free!”

Hamilton said that after the six month’s is up, people can leave with no questions asked, but he’s confident that people will stick around once they have experienced Slingshot’s awesome broadband and customer service.

A full list of eligible vocations is available at www.slingshot.co.nz/frontline. Interested individuals can sign up online, with proof of profession required.

Hamilton notes that the offer is available to new customers only, but existing customers who work on the frontline can get a special discount that Slingshot has developed, simply by calling the helpdesk.

About Slingshot:

Since launching in 2001, Slingshot has been on a mission to challenge the telco industry and fight to give Kiwi families better value internet, backed by awesome service.

Slingshot prides itself on the delivery of no-nonsense value, with a focus on flexibility and convenience.

Slingshot is part of the Vocus Group of companies.

