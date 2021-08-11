Boomi’s Low-Code Platform Acknowledged In Leading Independent Global Research Firm Report On Integration Platforms

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), has been named among integration platforms on the market in the recent Forrester report “Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2 2021.” The report provides an overview of integration platforms based on functionality and market presence, and includes Boomi in the large vendor segment, and the Enterprise iPaaS (EiPaaS), Connected Intelligence Integration, and iPaaS for Citizen Integration functionality segments.

According to Forrester, “the iPaaS market had strong growth in 2020, in part driven by companies responding to the pandemic and realising that integration is a key component of doing business in the digital economy.” The report also states: “The number of applications and data sources are exploding as digital transformations unfold, especially in the cloud.”[1]

In the report, Forrester defines integration platforms as: “Technologies that simplify and reduce the cost of developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application and data interfaces. Companies are using integration platforms to improve customer experiences and extend business processes, create new digital products and services architecture, and meet the complexity of security, data protection, and governance.”

Forrester recommends that application development and delivery professionals evaluating integration platforms should focus on unified customer experiences and the cloud, embrace low-code integration for greater agility, and build an integration tool suite.

The low-code Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is the industry’s only cloud-native, fully on-demand iPaaS, making it possible for organisations to integrate all applications, systems, and endpoints, ensuring speed and flexibility for even the most complex integration projects.

“Boomi enables organisations to truly maximise their most valuable asset – data – by quickly and easily unifying information and interactions across their business,” said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. “With our low-code platform, organisations can break down data silos, automate workflows, speed time to market, and create more integrated experiences.”

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

