“Wouldn’t It Be Great To Have My Own E-commerce Store And Make Money Online?” Te Whare Hukahuka Has Your Back.

Press Release – Te Whare Hukahuka

Chosen by Shopify and the largest Indigenous eCommerce training company in the world,Te Whare Hukahuka are excited to offer scholarships totaling $1.3 million dollars to cover the $7500 fee for their three-month E-commerce programme Ka Hao i te Ao. …

Chosen by Shopify and the largest Indigenous eCommerce training company in the world,Te Whare Hukahuka are excited to offer scholarships totaling $1.3 million dollars to cover the $7500 fee for their three-month E-commerce programme ‘Ka Hao i te Ao’.

The Ka Hao i Te Ao programme is set to start on September 5th. This programme is an integral part of Te Whare Hukahuka’s mission statement to ‘improve the lives of ten million indigenous people’ by growing māori and Pasifika income through an E-commerce programme tailored to help you launch and foster the growth of an online store in just 12 weeks. Through this course we enable indigenous business owners – big or small – to grow their revenues online.

Te Whare Hukahuka are honored to have partnered with a variety of organisations who have joined us to tautoko this kaupapa, and hope to build on these relationships to pave the way to support individual and whānau wealth through learning about the power of e-commerce together.

Here are just two of our partners that make up the wider Te Whare Hukahuka community:

The first is Benita Tahuri from IHI Free to Fly. Benita’s vision is to “leave a legacy of innovation, health and imagination by utilising the talk of ancient knowledge holders and the latest accelerated change technologies”.

“This is an exciting opportunity to radically expand your mindset exploring new ways and potential to start, grow or scale your business.”

“A kaupapa based approach that wraps you in Māori values that lays the foundation and refreshes, challenges, provokes deep reflection about your kaupapa, your purpose”

“Step by step processes that forces you through a funnel to success each week with specific tasks while being supported by your Ka Hao whānau”

She believes that e-commerce itself is a very important kaupapa because:

“We totally underestimate the value we can offer the world by just being who we are as Māori and how we do things. Ka Hao encourages us to step up and into our power. We are natural, transformational and innovative people born of greatness, it’s time to step into that.”

“This is a practical guide to getting your business online no matter what your business and it includes creatives, service providers, contractors, consultants and artists”

“Ka Hao is absolutely not about selling, it is all about providing something people want, understanding your client and market and providing what they want”.

The second of our wonderful partners is Whare and Joseph Isaac Sharland from Rangitāne o Manawatū.

When asked about what they thought about the Ka Hao programme, they said: “The Ka Hao programme shows people how to make something accessible to them in terms of E-Commerce business that they may not have thought was in their realm of possibility. It’s one thing to create something from scratch but it’s another thing to be helped by an organisation with all these different hacks and information. Te Whare Hukahuka and the Ka Hao programme are about education and matauranga. The programme doesn’t make assumptions as to who will pass or fail, there are no winners or losers and the key motive is selling your own products. The networks created through the programme are exceptional and aren’t the kind you can get from standard tertiary education. We wanted to trial if it would work for the whānau and it absolutely does. It’s not a swap-out of a business degree but is an incredibly effective way to get you to where you want to go if you want to sell products.

“Our whānau can self determine what their lifestyle is going to look like and don’t necessarily need money or an education to do it. A continuous barrier for our people is that we have to get jobs and education, but this takes away all of that. E-commerce provides people with a platform to sell themselves and their products to a large range of people, and it takes away the age barriers – there’s no retirement age for e-commerce and you could be 90 and putting products up. If it doesn’t work immediately, you can always keep trying, says Whare after being asked why selling goods and services online is beneficial.

To apply for this programme you must be of māori or Pasifika descent and be able and willing to commit to at least 6-8 hours a week over the course of 12 weeks.

In order to be eligible for a scholarship applicants must complete the application form and take place in and complete all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges’.

Applications for scholarships close on the 29th of August. The programme is set to begin on the 12th of September.

For further information on applications and the programme itself, we urge you to visit the following link:

https://www.twh.co.nz/

Benita Tahuri – IHI Free to Fly

Whare Isaac-Sharland – Taihuki Consult

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url