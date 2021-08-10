Northland Recall Of Paroa Bay Oysters Due To Suspected Foodborne Illness

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Paroa Bay Oysters Limited are recalling specific batches of Paroa Bay brand Raw Fresh and other oysters due to them being suspected in causing cases of foodborne illness.

There have been several cases reported of foodborne illness in Northland and Auckland.

The following Paroa Bay Oysters are affected by this recall:

Paroa Bay brand Raw Oysters (200ml Pottle) – specific dates only. See the MPI recall page for affected dates.

Paroa Bay Oysters sold fresh from their shop since 30 July.

New Zealand Food Safety National Manager Food Compliance Services, Jenny Bishop, says anyone who has purchased these oysters should not consume them and return products to the retailer for a full refund or throw them out.

New Zealand Food Safety is working with Paroa Bay Oysters on investigating the possible cause of the illness.

Ms Bishop says, “See your doctor if you or a family member, has had vomiting or diarrhoea for longer than three days. Also, you can phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16 or seek medical attention immediately.

“Take care when handling, preparing and consuming shellfish. If you have low immunity, or are immune-compromised, you should not eat raw or undercooked shellfish.”

