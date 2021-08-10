Government Relying On Something That Doesn’t Exist For Energy Shortages

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“When questioned by the ACT Party about the risk of energy shortages, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said she’s considering a range of projects through the NZ Battery Project which doesn’t even exist yet,” says ACT’s Energy spokesperson Simon Court.

“The Battery Project doesn’t have a business case. The most optimistic outlook for construction starting is 2024. There’s no way it will be operating before 2030.

“Yet in reply to Written Parliamentary Questions from ACT, Megan Woods said “The Government is considering a range of options to mitigate against the risk of energy shortages in a dry year through the NZ Battery project.”

“How can something that doesn’t exist generate electricity?

“The cost of the Battery Project for carbon emissions it would save makes it more expensive than almost anything else that could be done.

“This Government’s focussed on everything energy except price and security. And surprise surprise we have high prices and low security.

“The lights went out last night in the Waikato and the Battery Project wasn’t there to save them. Megan Woods needs to say what she’s doing now to fix this?”

Written Parliamentary Question:

Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)

Question: Will the Government consider seeking commercial arrangements with gas suppliers to mitigate against the risk of energy shortages in a dry year?

Reply: The Government is considering a range of options to mitigate against the risk of energy shortages in a dry year through the NZ Battery project.

